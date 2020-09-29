County sees 16 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday

LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler said in a post on the LeFlore County Emergency Management Facebook page that the county saw 16 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday.

The new cases were seven in Poteau, two in Heavener and one each in Arkoma, Big Cedar, Hodgen, Panama, Shady Point, Summerfield and Wister.

The county has now seen 1,173 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, with 951 of those happening since Aug. 5.

The active cases as of Tuesday were 45 in Poteau, 16 in Heavener, 15 in Spiro, 14 each in Pocola and Wister, 10 in Howe, eight in Shady Point, six each in Panama and Summerfield, five in Bokoshe, four in Cameron, three in Monroe, two each in Arkoma, Hodgen, Murry Spur and Talihina and one apiece in Big Cedar, Fort Coffee and Reichert. There has also been a Clayton resident who has contracted COVID-19.

The county has now had 17 deaths from COVID-19, three in Poteau, six in Heavener, three in Pocola, a resident each from Panama, Spiro and Talihina, a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Latimer County and a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Pushmataha County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring.

There have been a total of 71,957 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.