County sees 32 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, Monday

LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler confirmed through the Emergency Management's Facebook page that over a two-day period, Sunday through Monday, that LeFlore County saw 32 new COVID-19 cases — 19 on Sunday and 13 on Monday.

Sunday's new cases were 11 in Heavener, six in Poteau and one each in Pocola and Spiro.

Monday's new cases were nine in Heavener and one each in Arkoma, Hodgen, Pocola and Talihina.

The county has now seen 677 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 355 of those happening since Aug. 5.

The active cases as of Monday were:

Heavener — 48

Poteau — 39

Pocola — 25

Spiro — 25

Wister — 12

Hodgen — 6

Arkoma — 4

Howe — 4

Bokoshe — 3

Cameron — 3

Talihina — 3

Panama — 1

Shady Point — 1

There has also been a Clayton resident who has contracted COVID-19.

There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 — two last week, one in Poteau and one in Panama, joining a Heavener resident, a Spiro resident, a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Latimer County and a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Pushmataha County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring.

According to Wheeler, there have been a total of 49,184 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of 5:15 p.m. Monday.