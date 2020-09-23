County sees 34 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday, Wednesday

According to LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler, LeFlore County saw 34 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over a 48-hour period Tuesday and Wednesday — 14 on Tuesday and 20 on Wednesday.

Tuesday's new cases were four in Poteau, two each in Spiro, Summerfield and Wister and one each in Heavener, Hodgen, Howe and Panama.

Wednesday's new cases were six in Poteau, three in Pocola, two each in Howe and Wister and one apiece in Arkoma, Cameron, Heavener, Hodgen, Shady Point, Talihina and a resident in far southern LeFlore County resident with a Smithville address.

The county has now seen 1,040 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, with 818 of those happening since Aug. 5.

The active cases as of Wednesday were:

Spiro — 25

Poteau — 23

Howe — 20

Wister — 14

Heavener — 13

Pocola — 11

Panama — 10

Shady Point — 10

Monroe — 4

Murry Spur — 4

Summerfield — 4

Bokoshe — 3

Reichert — 3

Talihina — 3

Cameron — 2

Hodgen — 2

Arkoma — 1

Cowlington — 1

Haw Creek — 1

There is a resident in far southern LeFlore County with a Smithville address that is an active case.

There has also been a Clayton resident who has contracted COVID-19.

The county has now had 17 deaths from COVID-19, three in Poteau, six in Heavener, three in Pocola, a resident each from Panama, Spiro and Talihina, a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Latimer County and a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Pushmataha County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring.

There have been a total of 64,941 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of 5:30 p.m. Monday.