County sees 44th death, 20 new cases over weekend — none Monday

LeFlore County saw 20 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over the weekend — 14 Saturday and six on Sunday — but none Monday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Monday’s zero number of new cases was the first such occurrence in more than six months.

Saturday’s new cases were seven in Poteau, three in Spiro, two in Pocola and one apiece in Bokoshe and Cameron.

Sunday’s new cases were three in Poteau and one each in Bokoshe, Heavener and Shady Point.

While there was no new cases confirmed Monday, Monday did see the county’s 44th death — a Talihina male in the age 65-and-older range.

LeFlore County’s 44 deaths from either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19 are 14 deaths in Poteau, 10 in Heavener, eight in Talihina, three in Pocola, two in Wister and one apiece in Arkoma, Panama, Shady Point and Spiro. There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.

The number of active cases as of Monday afternoon was 126, with those being:

Poteau — 38

Spiro — 16

Wister — 13

Heavener — 12

Bokoshe — 10

Pocola — 9

Talihina — 9

Howe — 5

Panama — 5

Cameron — 4

Shady Point — 3

Arkoma — 2

The first “county” resident who came down with the virus last March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.

There have been 407,665 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Monday night.