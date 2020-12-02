County sees 46 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, Wednesday
LeFlore County had 46 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over a 48-hour period, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
After the county had only 12 new cases confirmed Tuesday, almost triple that amount were confirmed Wednesday with 34.
Tuesday’s new cases were six in Poteau, two in Heavener and one apiece in Howe, Pocola, Spiro and Wister.
Wednesday’s new cases were 15 in Poteau, seven in Wister, four in Spiro, two each in Cameron, Shady Point and Talihina and one apiece in Heavener and Howe.
As of noon Wednesday, the active cases were:
Poteau — 94
Heavener — 20
Wister — 19
Spiro — 18
Pocola — 15
Howe — 11
Panama — 10
Talihina — 9
Bokoshe — 8
Cameron — 8
Shady Point — 8
Arkoma — 1
Leflore — 1
There have been 26 deaths due to issues from COVID-19 in the county, six in Poteau, eight in Heavener, four in Talihina, three in Pocola, one each in Panama, Spiro and Wister, a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address.
The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.
There have been 170,905 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Wednesday.
