County sees 60 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Saturday through Monday
There were a total of 60 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over a three-day period from Saturday until Monday in LeFlore County, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Saturday saw 30 new cases, those being 11 in Poteau, five in Wister, three in Panama, two each in Howe, Shady Point, Spiro and Talihina and one apiece in Bokoshe, Cameron and Heavener.
Sunday had 21 new cases confirmed, those being five apiece in Poteau and Spiro, four in Heavener, two each in Pocola and Wister and one each in Howe, Panama and Talihina.
However, on a brighter note, only nine cases were confirmed Monday, those being four in Poteau, three in Arkoma and one apiece in Bokoshe and Wister.
The active cases as of 11:30 a.m. Monday were:
Poteau — 104
Spiro — 25
Talihina — 24
Heavener — 23
Wister — 17
Howe — 15
Shady Point — 15
Panama — 14
Pocola — 14
Bokoshe — 10
Cameron — 9
Arkoma — 5
Leflore — 1
There have been 26 deaths due to issues from COVID-19 in the county, six in Poteau, eight in Heavener, four in Talihina, three in Pocola, one each in Panama, Spiro and Wister, a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address.
The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.
There have been 142,381 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Monday afternoon.
Category: