County sees 73 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday, Wednesday
LeFlore County saw 73 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over a two-day period Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Tuesday saw 22 new cases, with those being five in Poteau, six in Heavener, three in Panama, two in Wister and one apiece in Bokoshe, Cameron, Howe, Pocola, Spiro and Talihina.
Wednesday had 51 new cases, with those being 16 in Poteau, nine in Pocola, six in Panama, four each in Cameron and Shady Point, three apiece in Heavener, Spiro and Talihina, two in Bokoshe and one in Howe.
As of 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, there were 284 active cases in LeFlore County. The active cases are:
Poteau — 98
Heavener — 30
Spiro — 25
Talihina — 21
Panama — 19
Pocola — 19
Wister — 17
Howe — 15
Shady Point — 15
Bokoshe — 11
Cameron — 9
Arkoma — 4
Leflore — 1
There have been 26 deaths due to issues from COVID-19 in the county, six in Poteau, eight in Heavener, four in Talihina, three in Pocola, one each in Panama, Spiro and Wister, a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address.
The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.
There have been 149,345 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Wednesday afternoon.
