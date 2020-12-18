County sees 77 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, Thursday, Friday
There have been 77 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in LeFlore County over a two-day period Thursday and Friday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Thursday saw 35 new cases, those being 12 in Poteau, eight in Heavener, six in Spiro, three in Cameron, two each in Howe and Wister and one apiece in Arkoma and Bokoshe.
Friday saw more COVID-19 cases confirmed with 42, with those being eight in Poteau, seven in Wister, six each in Heavener and Talihina, four in Spiro, three in Panama, two apiece in Cameron, Howe and Shady Point and one in Arkoma.
As of Friday, there were 346 active cases. Those active cases are:
Poteau — 94
Heavener — 55
Spiro — 41
Talihina — 35
Wister — 27
Pocola — 21
Howe — 17
Bokoshe — 14
Arkoma — 13
Cameron — 11
Shady Point — 11
Panama — 6
Leflore — 1
There have been 28 deaths due to issues from COVID-19, with seven deaths recorded in Poteau, eight in Heavener, four in Talihina, three in Pocola, one each in Arkoma, Panama, Spiro and Wister, a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address.
The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.
There have been 217,534 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Friday afternoon.
