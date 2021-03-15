County sees just nine COVID-19 cases confirmed Saturday through Monday

LeFlore County had a good three-day period with regards to COVID-19 cases as only nine were confirmed from Saturday through Monday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Saturday saw the most new cases with six, with those being three in Poteau, two in Spiro and one in Bokoshe.

Sunday only had two new cases, one apiece in Cameron and Howe, while Monday’s lone case was reported in Arkoma.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 112 active cases in LeFlore County, with those being:

Poteau — 30

Heavener — 15

Spiro — 14

Pocola — 13

Wister — 8

Bokoshe — 6

Panama — 6

Talihina — 6

Howe — 5

Cameron — 4

Shady Point — 3

Arkoma — 2

There have been 46 deaths recorded in LeFlore County, with Poteau having 14 deaths, 11 in Heavener, eight in Talihina, three in Pocola, two in Wister and one apiece in Arkoma, Bokoshe, Panama, Shady Point and Spiro. There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.

The first “county” resident who came down with the virus last March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.

There have been 416,227 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Monday afternoon.