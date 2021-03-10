County sees nine new COVID-19 cases, 45th, 46th deaths Tuesday, Wednesday

LeFlore County only saw nine new COVID-19 cases confirmed over a two-day period Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There only was one case, Tuesday — that in Pocola.

However, eight new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday. Those were five in Spiro and one apiece in Bokoshe, Pocola and Shady Point.

However, Tuesday saw the 45th and 46th death due to either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19. Those deaths were one apiece in Bokoshe and Heavener. The age division of the two deceased individuals was not available on the OSHD’s website as of press time.

The 46 deaths have been Poteau with 14 deaths, 11 in Heavener, eight in Talihina, three in Pocola, two in Wister and one apiece in Arkoma, Bokoshe, Panama, Shady Point and Spiro. There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 107 active cases, with those being:

Poteau — 31

Pocola — 14

Heavener — 12

Spiro — 11

Bokoshe — 8

Wister — 8

Talihina — 6

Panama — 5

Howe — 4

Cameron — 3

Shady Point — 3

Arkoma — 2

The first “county” resident who came down with the virus last March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.

There have been 413,920 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Wednesday afternoon.