County sees record-high 85 COVID-19 cases confirmed Thursday
LeFlore County saw a record-high 85 COVID-19 cases confirmed Thursday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The new cases were 20 in Talihina, 17 in Poteau, nine in Spiro, eight in Heavener, seven in Pocola, four each in Cameron and Shady Point, three in Bokoshe and one apiece in Arkoma and Panama.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 412 active cases in LeFlore County. The active cases are:
Poteau — 122
Talihina — 66
Wister — 53
Heavener — 46
Spiro — 28
Howe — 21
Pocola — 20
Cameron — 18
Shady Point — 18
Panama — 12
Bokoshe — 6
Arkoma — 2
There have been 30 deaths in the county due to issues and complications from COVID-19, eight each in Poteau and Heavener, four in Talihina, three in Pocola, one each in Arkoma, Panama, Spiro and Wister, a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.
The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.
There have been 255,843 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Thursday afternoon.
