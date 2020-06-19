COVID-19 Oklahoma Update

As of 11:10 a.m. Friday, there are 9,706 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are three additional deaths; one occured in the past 24 hours.

The deaths are one in Tulsa County, a male in the 65 and older age group; one in Comanche County, a female in the 65 and older age group; one in Muskogee County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

There are 367 total deaths in the state.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, there have been 276,316 specimens tested for the coronavirus, with 264,872 of those coming back negative. There have been 1,209 Oklahomans hospitalized for issues from COVID-19, with 998n of those being discharged.

COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership.

For more information, visit www.coronavirus.health.ok.gov.