COVID-19 Oklahoma Update; 12th death in LeFlore County

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, there are 66,700 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are 13 additional deaths identified to report. One death was identified in the past 24 hours.

One of the deaths was the 12th one in LeFlore County since the pandemic began in the spring.

The other deaths were one in Carter County, one male in the 65 or older age group; two in Creek County, two males in the 65 or older age group; two in Garfield County, two females in the 65 or older age group; one in Johnston County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Muskogee County, one female in the 50-64 age group; three in Oklahoma County, one male in the 50-64 age group and one female and one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Osage County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Pittsburg County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

There are 876 total deaths in the state.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, there have been 973,714 specimens tested for COVID-19, with 895,010 of those testing negative. There have been 5,318 Oklahomans hopsitalized due to issues from COVID-19, with 4,805 of those being discharged.

For more information, visit www.coronavirus.health.ok.gov.