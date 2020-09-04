COVID-19 Oklahoma Update, with another LeFlore County death

As of 11:40 a.m. Friday, there are 62,040 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are 11 additional deaths identified to report. Two deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.

One of those deaths occurred in LeFlore County, a male in the 65 or older group.

The other deaths were one in Canadian County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group; two in Garfield County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group and one female in the 65 or older age group; one in McCurtain County, one female in the 65 or older age group; four in Oklahoma County, one male in the 18-35 age group and three females in the 65 or older age group; one in Tulsa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

There are 846 total deaths in the state.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, there have been 926,188 specimens tested for COVID-19, with 852,355 of those testing negative. There have been 5,061 Oklahomans hospitalized, with 4,543 of those being discharged.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health will begin a transition in its data collection and reporting system that includes combining “confirmed” and “probable” cases. This will advance OSHD’s mission to deliver public data that best represents the current, active presence of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

During this holiday weekend, OSDH does not recommend hosting or attending a gathering while the virus is widespread in the community. OSDH encourages Oklahomans who choose to participate in large gatherings or settings where people are in close contact to take precautions such as wearing a mask, practice social distancing and frequently wash hands. Those who have attended a large indoor or outdoor gathering or event should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days after the event and seek testing after five to seven days of potential exposure while continuing to monitor symptoms.

On Aug.13, OSDH Interim Commissioner Lance Frye issued a Public Health Advisory with the support of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt asking Oklahomans to participate in the following recommendations for the next four weeks to continue to drive down positive cases and help schools open safely:

Orange and Red counties: Individuals age 11 and older wear face coverings in public settings, with exemptions including while eating at a restaurant, in a private office space, or at a religious ceremony where physical distancing can be achieved.

Orange and Red counties: Restaurant staff wear face coverings and tables should maintain six feet of distance or more.

Statewide: Individuals age 11 and older wear face coverings when visiting nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, medical facilities, prisons, or other communal living facilities.

Statewide: With the “Safer in Oklahoma” policy, individuals entering the State of Oklahoma from an area with substantial community spread, will wear a face covering in all public spaces and limit participating indoor gatherings for 10-14 days in accordance with CDC guidelines.

This week, the number of "orange" risk counties remains the same as the previous week. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.

For more information, visit www.coronavirus.health.ok.gov.