COVID-19 Oklahoma Update, with a death in Talihina

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, there are 65,929 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are nine additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.

One of those deaths was a LeFlore County resident in Talihina, a male in the 65 or older age group.

The other deaths were one in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Creek County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Kiowa County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Nowata County, one male in the 65 or older age group; three in Tulsa County, one female in the 36-49 age group and one female and one male in the 65 or older age group.

There are 863 total deaths in the state.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, there have been 966,019 specimens tested for COVID-19, with 887,607 of those testing negative. There have been 5,253 Oklahomans hospitalized due to COVID-19 issues, with 4,791 of those being discharged.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.