COVID-19 Oklahoma Update; First Virus Death of Area Person Confirmed (UPDATE)

As of 11 a.m. Friday, there are 4,424 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are six additional deaths; two of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between May 2-May 6.

One of the deaths from the coronavirus hailed from the area as the Talihina resident whose residence is officially in Pushmataha County, a male in the age 65-and-older group, was confirmed as one of the six latest deaths from the virus to be recorded. LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler said that while technically the deceased hailed from Pushmataha County, since Talihina was his "official residence," the deceased was kept on record as being a LeFlore County infected person.

As for the other deaths, there were one in Oklahoma County, a female in the 65 and older age group; one in Caddo County, a male in the 50-64 age group; one in Cotton County, a male in the 65 and older age group; one in Rogers County, a female in the 50-64 age group; one in Washington County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

There are 266 total deaths in the state.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, there have been 89,857 specimens tested for COVID-19, with 84,869 of them testing negative. There have been 815 Oklahomans hospitalized for coronavirus-related issues, with 587 of them discharged.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has updated the COVID-19 Mobility Dashboard.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.