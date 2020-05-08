COVID-19 Oklahoma Update; First Virus Death in LeFlore County Confirmed

As of 11 a.m. Friday, there are 4,424 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are six additional deaths; two of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between May 2-May 6.

One of the deaths from the coronavirus is the first one confirmed in LeFlore County, a male in the age 65-and-older group.

As for the other deaths, there were one in Oklahoma County, a female in the 65 and older age group; one in Caddo County, a male in the 50-64 age group; one in Cotton County, a male in the 65 and older age group; one in Rogers County, a female in the 50-64 age group; one in Washington County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

There are 266 total deaths in the state.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, there have been 89,857 specimens tested for COVID-19, with 84,869 of them testing negative. There have been 815 Oklahomans hospitalized for coronavirus-related issues, with 587 of them discharged.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has updated the COVID-19 Mobility Dashboard.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.