COVID-19 Oklahoma Update; four more LeFlore County deaths

As of 11 a.m. Friday, there are 67,642 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are 13 additional deaths identified to report. One death was identified in the past 24 hours.

Four of those deaths were in LeFlore County, three females and one male in the 65 or older age group.

The other deaths were one in Garfield County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Kay County, one male in the 50-64 age group; one in McClain County, one male in the 65 or older age group; two in Oklahoma County, two males in the 65 or older age group; three in Rogers County, three males in the 65 or older age group; one in Tulsa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

There are 888 total deaths in the state.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, there have been 987,322 specimens tested for COVID-19, with 907,109 of those testing negative. There have been 5,369 Oklahomans hospitalized due to issues from COVID-19, with 4,860 of those being discharged.

On August 13, Oklahoma State Department of Health Interim Commissioner Lance Frye M.D. issued a public health advisory with the support of Oklahnoma Gov. Kevin Stitt asking Oklahomans to participate in the following recommendations for the next four weeks to continue to drive down positive cases and help schools open safely:

Orange and Red counties: Individuals age 11 and older wear face coverings in public settings, with exemptions including while eating at a restaurant, in a private office space, or at a religious ceremony where physical distancing can be achieved.

Orange and Red counties: Restaurant staff wear face coverings and tables should maintain six feet of distance or more.

Statewide: Individuals age 11 and older wear face coverings when visiting nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, medical facilities, prisons, or other communal living facilities.

Statewide: With the “Safer in Oklahoma” policy, individuals entering the State of Oklahoma from an area with substantial community spread, will wear a face covering in all public spaces and limit participating indoor gatherings for 10-14 days in accordance with CDC guidelines.

This week, there are seven additional counties in the "orange" risk phase. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 Alert map will be updated every Friday.

For more information, visit www.coronavirus.health.ok.gov.