COVID-19 Oklahoma Update; LeFlore County sees seventh death

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, there are 59,399 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are nine additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.

One of those deaths was LeFlore County's seventh, a female in the 65 or older age group.

The other deaths were one in Adair County, one female in the 36-49 age group; one in Cherokee County, one female in the 50-64 age group; one in Dewey County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Kingfisher County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in McCurtain County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Pittsburg County, one male in the 65 or older age group; two in Tulsa County, one female and one male in 65 or older age group.

There are 809 total deaths in the state.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, 898,288 specimens have been tested for COVID-19, with 827,513 of those testing negative. There have been 4,903 Oklahomans hospitalized due to issues from COVID-19, with 4,368 of those being discharged.

For more information, visit www.coronavirus.health.ok.gov.