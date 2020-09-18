COVID-19 Oklahoma Update, with LeFlore County's 17th death

As of 11 a.m. Friday, there are 74,567 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are nine additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.

One of those deaths was LeFlore County's 17th death, a male in the 65 or older age group.

The other deaths were two in Grady County, two males in the 65 or older age group; one in Harper County, one female in the 65 or older age group; two in Oklahoma County, one female and one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Payne County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Sequoyah County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Tulsa County, one male in the 50-64 age group.

There are 939 total deaths in the state.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, there have been 1,066,896 specimens tested for COVID-19, with 979,650 of those testing negative. There have been 5,755 Oklahomans hospitalized due to issues from COVID-19, with 5,239 of those being discharged.

This week, there are 11 additional counties in the "orange" risk phase. The Oklahoma State Department of Health continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 Alert map will be updated every Friday.

For more information, visit www.coronavirus.health.ok.gov.