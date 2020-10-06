COVID-19 Oklahoma Update, with LeFlore County's 18th death

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, there are 93,346 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are 11 additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.

One of the deaths was in LeFlore County, a Poteau female in the 65 or older age group — who became the 18th individual in the county to have succumbed to issues related to COVID-19.

The other deaths were one in Beckham County, one male in the 65 or older age group; three in Cleveland County, three males in the 65 or older age group; one in Creek County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Kay County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one in McCurtain County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in McIntosh County, one male in the 65 or older age group; two in Tulsa County, one female and one male in the 50-64 age group.

There are 1,066 total deaths in the state.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, there have been 1,294,532 specimens tested for COVID-19, with 1,186,715 of those testing negative. There have been 6,816 Oklahomans hospitalized due to issues from COVID-19, with 6,117 of those being discharged.

For more information, visit www.coronavirus.health.ok.gov.