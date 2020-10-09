COVID-19 Oklahoma Update, with LeFlore County's 20th death

As of 11 a.m. Friday, there are 97,088 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are seven additional deaths identified to report. One death was identified in the past 24 hours.

One of those deaths was LeFlore County's 20th death due to issues from COVID-19, a Wister resident of unknown age.

The other deaths were one in Canadian County, one male in the 50-64 age group; one in Grady County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Muskogee County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Ottawa County, one female in the 50-64 age group; one in Payne County, one male in the 36-49 age group; one in Tulsa County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

There are 1,091 total deaths in the state.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, there have been 1,336,562 specimens tested for COVID-19, with 1,224,883 of those testing negative. There have been 7,124 Oklahomans hospitalized due to issues from COVID-19, with 6,375 of those being discharged.

This week, two counties moved from the "orange" risk phase to "yellow" and eight counties moved from "yellow" to "orange." The Oklahoma State Department of Health continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 Alert map will be updated every Friday.

For more information, visit www.coronavirus.health.ok.gov.