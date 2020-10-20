COVID-19 Oklahoma Update, with LeFlore County's 21st death

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, there are 109,548 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are 18 additional deaths identified to report. Two deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.

One of those deaths was in LeFlore County, a Heavener male in the 65 or older age group. He is the 21st county resident (with two of those having Talihina residences, one from Latimer County and the other from Pushmataha County) to have succumbed to complications from COVID-19.

The other deaths were one in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Creek County, one female in the 50-64 age group; two in Garfield County, one female in the 50-64 age group and one female in the 65 or older age group; two in Grady County, two females in the 65 or older age group; one in Kay County, one male in the 65 or older age group; two in Lincoln County, two males in the 65 or older age group; two in Oklahoma County, one male in the 50-64 age group and one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Roger Mills County, one male in the 65 or older age group; four in Tulsa County, one female in the 50-64 age group and two females and one male in the 65 or older age group.

There are 1,191 total deaths in the state.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, there have been 1,480,763 specimens tested for COVID-19, with 1,357,462 of those testing negative. There have been 7,964 Oklahomans hospitalized due to issues from COVID-19, with 7,143 of those being discharged.

For more information, visit www.coronavirus.health.ok.gov.