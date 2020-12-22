COVID-19 Oklahoma Update, with LeFlore County's 29th death
As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, there are 265,620 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
3,376 is today's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 22 additional deaths identified to report, including a LeFlore County resident, a male in the 18-35 age group — making it the 29th death due to issues from COVID-19.
The other deaths were one in Bryan County, one male in the 65 or older age group; two in Canadian County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 50-64 age group; one in Cherokee County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Creek County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Garfield County, one male in the 36-49 age group; one in Jackson County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Johnston County, one male in the 65 or older age group; two in Kay County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group, seven in Oklahoma County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, four in the 65 or older age group; one in Okmulgee County, one female in the 50-64 age group; one in Ottawa County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Texas County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Tulsa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 2,240 total deaths in the state.
As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, there have been 2,517,012 specimens tested for COVID-19, with 2,251,317 of those testing negative. There have been 15,404 Oklahomans hospitalized due to issues from COVID-19.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
