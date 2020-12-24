COVID-19 Oklahoma Update, with LeFlore County's 30th death

As of 11 a.m. Christmas Eve morning, there are 272,553 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

3,478 is today's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.

There are 45 additional deaths identified to report, including LeFlore County's 30th death due to issues/complications from COVID-19 — a female in the 50-64 age croup.

The other deaths were one in Alfalfa County, one male in the 65 or older age group; two in Bryan County, two females in the 65 or older age group; one in Canadian County, one female in the 65 or older age group; three in Cleveland County, three males in the 65 or older age group; one in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group; two in Custer County, two males in the 65 or older age group; one in Jefferson County, one female in the 50-64 age group; one in Johnston County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Kingfisher County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Latimer County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Lincoln County, one male in the 65 or older age group; two in Love County, two females in the 65 or older age group; two in McClain County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Murray County, one male in the 50-64 age group; seven in Oklahoma County, one female in the 50-64 age group, three females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group; one in Ottawa County, one male in the 65 or older age group; two in Pontotoc County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group; three in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group; two in Seminole County, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Stephens County, one female in the 65 or older age group; six in Tulsa County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 18-35 age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group; one in Wagoner County, one male in the 50-64 age group; one in Washington County, one female in the 36-49 age group.

There are 2,328 total deaths in the state.

As of 7 a.m. Christmas Eve morning, there were 2,570,120 specimens tested for COVID-19, with 2,296,331 testing negative. There have been 15,912 Oklahomans hospitalized due to issues or complications from COVID-19.

Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.