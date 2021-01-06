COVID-19 Oklahoma Update, with LeFlore County's 31st death

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, there are 311,573 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

3,506 is today's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.

There are 62 additional deaths identified to report, including LeFlore County's 31st death — a Poteau female in the age 65 or older age group.

The other deaths are six in Bryan County, one male in the 18-35 age group, three females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group; one in Canadian County, one male in the 65 or older age group; seven in Comanche County, two females in the 65 or older age group, five males in the 65 or older age group; two in Creek County, two females in the 65 or older age group; one in Custer County, one male in the 65 or older age group; two in Grady County, two males in the 65 or older age group; one in Hughes County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Jackson County, one male in the 18-35 age group; one in Jefferson County, one male in the 65 or older age group; six in Kay County, four females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group; one in Latimer County, one male in the 65 or older age group; two in Logan County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Mayes County, one male in the 65 or older age group; two in McCurtain County, two females in the 65 or older age group; one in Murray County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Muskogee County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Nowata County, one male in the 50-64 age group; two in Oklahoma County, one male in the 36-49 age group, one male in the 50-64 age group; one in Payne County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Pottawatomie County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Rogers County, one male in the 65 or older age group; two in Sequoyah County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Stephens County, one male in the 65 or older age group; 13 in Tulsa County, one male in the 36-49 age group, two males in the 50-64 age group, seven females in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 65 or older age group; two in Wagoner County, two males in the 65 or older age group; one in Washington County, one female in the 36-49 age group.

There are 2,633 total deaths in the state.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, 2,759,122 specimens have been tested for COVID-19, with 2,447,350 testing negative. There have been 17,886 Oklahomans hospitalized due to issues from COVID-19.

Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.