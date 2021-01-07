COVID-19 Oklahoma Update, with LeFlore County's 32nd death

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, there are 315,354 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

3,488 is today's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.

There are 39 additional deaths identified to report, including LeFlore County's 32nd death — a Shady Point male in the 65 or older age group.

The other deaths are one in Carter County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Cherokee County, one female in the 65 or older age group; two in Cleveland County, two males in the 65 or older age group; one in Coal County, one female in the 65 or older age group; two in Creek County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group; two in Custer County, two males in the 65 or older age group; one in Delaware County, one female in the 65 or older age group; three in Kay County, one male in the 36-49 age group, one female in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Kiowa County, one female in the 65 or older age group; two in Logan County, two males in the 65 or older age group; one in McClain County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in McCurtain County, one female in the 65 or older age group; two in Muskogee County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Oklahoma County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Okmulgee County, one male in the 50-64 age group; two in Osage County, two females in the 65 or older age group; one in Ottawa County, one female in the 50-64 age group; one in Payne County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Pontotoc County, one female in the 65 or older age group; eight in Tulsa County, one male in the 50-64 age group, five females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group; three in Washington County, one male in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.

There are 2,672 total deaths in the state.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, there have been 2,779,745 specimens tested for COVID-19, with 2,462,941 of those testing negative. There have been 18,193 Oklahomans hospitalized due to issues from COVID-19.

Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.