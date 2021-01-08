COVID-19 Oklahoma Update, with LeFlore County's 33rd death

As of 11 a.m. Friday, there are 320,586 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

3,504 is today's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.

There are 31 additional deaths identified to report; including a Talihina male in the 65 or older age group to become LeFlore County's 33rd death due to issues or complications from COVID-19.

The other deaths are one in Choctaw County, one male in the 65 or older age group; four in Comanche County, three males in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Creek County, one male in the 50-64 age group; one in Custer County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Kay County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Latimer County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Lincoln County, one male in the 65 or older age group; two in Logan County, one female in the 18-35 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in McClain County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Murray County, one male in the 65 or older age group; two in Oklahoma County, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Osage County, one male in the 50-64 age group; one in Pawnee County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Rogers County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Sequoyah County, one female in the 50-64 age group; one in Stephens County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Texas County, one female in the 65 or older age group; seven in Tulsa County, two females in the 36-49 age group, one female in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group; one in Washington County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

There are 2,703 total deaths in the state.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, there have been 2,799,072 specimens tested for COVID-19, with 2,477,328 of those testing negative. There have been 18,418 Oklahomans hospitalized due to issues from COVID-19.

This week, 76 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" and one county in the "yellow" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. The Oklahoma State Department of Health continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11:00 a.m.

Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.