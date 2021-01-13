COVID-19 Oklahoma Update, with LeFlore County's 34th death

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, there are 341,364 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

4,256 is today's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.

There are 44 additional deaths identified to report, including LeFlore County's 34th death — one male in the 50-64 age group.

The other deaths were one in Beckham County, one female in the 50-64 age group; one in Bryan County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Cherokee County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group; two in Comanche County, two males in the 65 or older age group; one in Grady County, one male in the 65 or older age group; two in McIntosh County, two females in the 65 or older age group; one in Muskogee County, one female in the 65 or older age group; four in Oklahoma County, one female in the 36-49 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group; two in Okmulgee County, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Osage County, one female in the 50-64 age group; one in Pawnee County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Rogers County, one female in the 65 or older age group; 18 in Tulsa County, one female in the 36-49 age group, eight females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, eight males in the 65 or older age group; four in Wagoner County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group; one in Washington County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Woodward County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

There are 2,848 total deaths in the state.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, there have been 2,881,102 specimens tested for COVID-19, with 2,548,026 of those testing negative. There have been 19,199 Oklahomans hospitalized due to issues from COVID-19.

Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.