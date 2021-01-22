COVID-19 Oklahoma Update, with LeFlore County's 37th death

As of 11 a.m. Friday, there are 365,992 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

2,564 is today's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.

There are 47 additional deaths identified to report, including LeFlore County's 37th death — a Wister male in the 50-64 age group.

As for the other deaths, they were one Carter County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Cleveland County, one male in the 50-64 age group; four in Custer County, one female in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 65 or older age group; one in Delaware County, one female in the 65 or older age group; three in Grady County, three females in the 65 or older age group; one in Haskell County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Hughes County, one female in the 18-35 age group; one in Kay County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Kiowa County, one female in the 65 or older age group; three in Logan County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Mayes County, one male in the 50-64 age group; one in McIntosh County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Muskogee County, one male in the 65 or older age group; five in Oklahoma County, one female in the 36-49 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group; one in Okmulgee County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Ottawa County, one female in the 65 or older age group; three in Pittsburg County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Rogers County, one male in the 65 or older age group; four in Stephens County, one female in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 65 or older age group; one in Texas County, one female in the 65 or older age group; eight in Tulsa County, one female in the 50-64 age group, three females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, three males in the 65 or older age group; one in Wagoner County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Washington County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

There are 3,187 total deaths in the state.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, there have been 3,025,993 specimens tested for COVID-19, with 2,674,361 of those testing negative. There have been 20,692 Oklahomans hospitalized due to issues from COVID-19.

This week, 76 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level and one is in the "green" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. The Oklahoma State Department of Health continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11:00 a.m. This week’s map can be seen in this update below the test results chart.

Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.