COVID-19 Oklahoma Update, with LeFlore County's 38th death

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, there are 379,110 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

2,679 is today's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.

There are 65 additional deaths identified to report.

Of the 65 deaths reported today, including LeFlore County's 38th death — a Poteau female in the 36-49 age group.

The deaths occurred between Dec. 14 and Jan. 25, with 39 occurring since last Wednesday, 48 occurring since New Year's Day, 50 decedents were aged 65 or older, 11 decedents were 50-64 years of age, four decedents were 36-49 years of age, 57 were reported to have been hospitalized and 14 of the deaths were LTC associated

The other deaths were one in Canadian County, one male in the 65 or older age group; two in Cherokee County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group; 11 in Cleveland County, two females in the 65 or older age group, nine males in the 65 or older age group; four in Comanche County, four males in the 65 or older age group; three in Creek County, one female in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group; two in Custer County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group; two in Lincoln County, two males in the 50-64 age group; one in Mayes County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Muskogee County, one female in the 50-64 age group; 12 in Oklahoma County, one female in the 36-49 age group, four females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 36-49 age group, two males in the 50-64 age group, four males in the 65 or older age group; one in Okmulgee County, one female in the 65 or older age group; two in Pawnee County, one female in the 36-49 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group; two in Payne County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 65 or older age group; two in Rogers County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group; 11 in Tulsa County, one female in the 50-64 age group, three females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 50-64 age group, five males in the 65 or older age group; four in Washington County, one male in the 50-64 age group, three males in the 65 or older age group; two in Woods County, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

There are 3,388 total deaths in the state.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, 3,096,017 specimens have been tested for COVID=19, with 2,736,087 of those testing negative. There have been 21,314 Oklahomans hospitalized due to issues from COVID-19.

Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.