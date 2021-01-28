COVID-19 Oklahoma Update, with LeFlore County's 39th death

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, there are 381,430 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

2,626 is today's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.

There are 35 additional deaths identified to report, including LeFlore County's 39th death due to complications from the virus — a Talihina male in the 65 or older age group.

As for the other deaths, they were one in Bryan County, one female in the 50-64 age group; two in Caddo County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 and older age group; one in Carter County, one female in the 50-64 age group; one in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group; three in Creek County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Garvin County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Johnston County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Kay County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Kingfisher County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in McClain County, one male in the 50-64 age group; three in Muskogee County, one female in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group; one in Nowata County, one male in the 50-64 age group; four in Oklahoma County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Pottawatomie County, one male in the 65 or older age group; two in Rogers County, two males in the 65 or older age group; one in Stephens County, one female in the 50-64 age group; seven in Tulsa County, four females in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 65 or older age group; one in Wagoner County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Washington County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

There are 3,423 total deaths in the state.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, 3,114,290 specimens have been tested for COVID-19, with 2,750,480 testing negative. There have been 21,478 Oklahomans hospitalized due to issues from COVID=19.

Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.