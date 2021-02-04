COVID-19 Oklahoma Update, with LeFlore County's 40th death

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, there are 397,065 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

2,234 is today's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.

There are 27 additional deaths identified to report, including LeFlore County's 40th death — a Talihina female in the 36-49 age group.

The other deaths were one in Canadian County, one male in the 36-49 age group; one in Cherokee County, one male in the 65 or older age group; four in Comanche County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 36-49 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Custer County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Grady County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Muskogee County, one male in the 50-64 age group; four in Oklahoma County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group; one in Payne County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 65 or older age group; six in Tulsa County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, three males in the 65 or older age group; two in Wagoner County, one female in the 36-49 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Washington County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Woods County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Woodward County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

There are 3,681 total deaths in the state.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, there have been 3,230,563 specimens tested for COVID-19, with 2,854,439 of those testing negative. There have been 22,317 Oklahomans hospitalized due to issues from COVID-19.

Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.

Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.

For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.