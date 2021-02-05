COVID-19 Oklahoma Update, with LeFlore County's 41st death

As of 11 a.m. Friday, there are 399,727 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

2,216 is today's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.

There are 29 additional deaths identified to report, including LeFlore County's 41st death — a Poteau female in the 65 or older age group.

The other deaths were one in Caddo County, one female in the 65 or older age group; two in Canadian County, two males in the 65 or older age group; one in Cleveland County, one male in the 50-64 age group; two in Delaware County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 36-49 age group; one in Garvin County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Grady County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Le Flore County, one female in the 65 or older age group; two in Lincoln County, one female in the 36-49 age group, one male in the 50-64 age group; one in McClain County, one male in the 65 or older age group; seven in Oklahoma County, four females in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 65 or older age group; two in Ottawa County, two females in the 65 or older age group; one in Pontotoc County, one female in the 65 or older age group; two in Rogers County, one female in the 36-49 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Stephens County, one male in the 65 or older age group; four in Tulsa County, two females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.

There are 3,710 total deaths in the state.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, there have been 3,243,791 specimens tested for COVID-19, with 2,866,417 of those testing negative. There have been 22,453 Oklahomans hospitalized due to issues from COVID-19.

This week, 76 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level and one is in the "yellow" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. The Oklahoma State Department of Health continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11 a.m.

Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.