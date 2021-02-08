COVID-19 Oklahoma Update, with LeFlore County's 42nd death
As of 11 a.m. Monday, there are 404,994 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
2,018 is today's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are four additional deaths identified to report, including LeFlore County's 42nd death — a Heavener female in the 50-64 age group.
The other three deaths were one in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Creek County, one female in the 50-64 age group; one in Oklahoma County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 3,817 total deaths in the state.
As of Friday, there have been 3,269,963 specimens tested for COVID-19, with 2,889,535 of those testing negative. There have been 22,774 Oklahomans hospitalized due to issues from COVID-19.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
