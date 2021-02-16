COVID-19 Oklahoma Update, with LeFlore County's 43rd death

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, there are 414,780 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

1,245 is today's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.

There are 20 additional deaths identified to report, including LeFlore County's 43rd death — a Poteau male in the 65 or older age group.

As for the other deaths, they were one in Caddo County, one female in the 36-49 age group; one in Canadian County, one male in the 65 or older age group; two in Cleveland County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Craig County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Delaware County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Kiowa County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Lincoln County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Mayes County, one female in the 65 or older age group; five in Oklahoma County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 36-49 age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group; three in Tulsa County, one female in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group; one in Washita County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Woods County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

There are 4,061 total deaths in the state.

As of Friday, there have been 3,343,102 specimens tested for COVID-19, with 2,957,605 of those testing negative. There have been 23,270 Oklahomans hospitalized due to issues from COVID-19.

Vaccine POD Closures: Due to inclement weather, several COVID-19 vaccine PODs are closed or have adjusted hours. Check the Oklahoma State Department of Health's website for Inclement Weather Updates.

Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.

Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.

For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.