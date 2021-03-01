COVID-19 Oklahoma Update, with LeFlore County's 44th death

As of 11 a.m. Monday, there are 424,888 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

719 is today's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.

There are 50 additional deaths identified to report, including LeFlore County's 44th death — a Talihina male in the 65 or older age group.

Two of the newly reported deaths occurred in February.

47 of the newly reported deaths occurred in January.

Other deaths identified to report:

One in Carter County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Cherokee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

Five in Cleveland County, three females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.

Four in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.

Two in Creek County, two females in the 65 or older age group.

One in Garvin County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

Three in Grady County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Haskell County, one male in the 50-64 age group.

Two in Johnston County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 18-35 age group.

One in Kay County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

One in Kiowa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

One in Major County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

Three in Muskogee County, one female in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.

One in Noble County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

Six in Oklahoma County, one female in the 50-64 age group, three females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.

One in Okmulgee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

One in Osage County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Pittsburg County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Pontotoc County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Pushmataha County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

One in Rogers County, one female in the 18-35 age group.

Two in Seminole County, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Sequoyah County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

Six in Tulsa County, one female in the 50-64 age group, three females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Woodward County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

There are 4,478 total deaths in the state.

As of Friday, there have been 3,483,450 specimens tested for COVID-19, with 3,084,829 of those testing negative. There have been 23,995 Oklahomans hospitalized due to issues from COVID-19.

Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.