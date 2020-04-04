COVID-19 Oklahoma Update; One Death in Latimer County

As of 11:10 a.m. Saturday, there are 1,159 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are an additional four deaths: one in Latimer County, a male older than 65, one in Cleveland County, a female older than 65, one in Osage County, a male in the 50-64 age group and one in Washington County, a female older than 65.

There are 42 total deaths in the state.

In an effort to prepare for medical surge and prolonged response, the Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps (OKMRC) is recruiting volunteers to serve in medical and non-medical positions. For more information, visit okmrc.org.

Local public health departments around the state continue to open additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state.