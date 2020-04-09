COVID-19 Oklahoma Update; One Death in Sequoyah County

As of 11:45 a.m. Thursday, there are 1,684 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There is one additional death in Sequoyah County, a male older than 65.

There are 80 total deaths in the state.

In an effort to reduce the burden on first responders and decrease their risk of exposure to COVID-19, the public is reminded to only call 911 for true medical emergencies such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or being incoherent or having bluish lips or face. Those with other concerns should contact a medical provider.

Families are encouraged to celebrate the upcoming religious holidays and spring festivities virtually, avoiding large gatherings, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines and avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) continues to process the more than 12,000 negative COVID-19 test results received from private labs dating back to February; they are not reflected in this report.

