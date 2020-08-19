COVID-19 Oklahoma Update; third death recorded in LeFlore County

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, there are 49,923 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are 17 additional deaths identified to report. Four deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.

One of the deaths was one in LeFlore County, one female in the 50-64 age group.

The other deaths are one in Bryan County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Creek County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in McCurtain County, one female in the 50-64 age group; three in Oklahoma County, two female and one male in the 65 or older age group; five in Pittsburg County, four females and one male in the 65 or older age group; two in Rogers County, one female and one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Sequoyah County, one female in the 65 or older age group; two in Tulsa County, two males in 65 or older age group.

There are 699 total deaths in the state.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, there have been 791,944 specimens tested for COVID-19, with 732,817 of those testing negative. There have been 4,192 Oklahomans hospitalized due to COVID-19 issues, with 3,626 of those being discharged.

For more information, visit www.coronavirus.health.ok.gov.