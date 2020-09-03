COVID-19 Oklahoma Update; two deaths from virus in Pocola

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, there are 61,027 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are 14 additional deaths identified to report. Two deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.

Two of the deaths occurred in Pocola.

As for the other deaths, one in Carter County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Johnston County, one male in the 50-64 age group, one in Lincoln County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Love County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Mayes County, one female in the 65 or older age group; two in Oklahoma County, one female and one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Okmulgee County, one female in the 65 or older age group; two in Pittsburg County, two males in the 65 or older age group; one in Rogers County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Tulsa County, one male in 65 or older age group.

There are 835 total deaths in the state.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, there have been 914,602 specimens tested for COVID-19, with 842,019 of those testing negative. There have been 5,013 Oklahomans hospitalized due to COVID-19 issues, with 4,473 of those being discharged.

For more information, visit www.coronavirus.health.ok.gov.