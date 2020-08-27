COVID-19 Oklahoma Update, with two LeFlore County deaths

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, there are 55,550 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are 15 additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.

There were two deaths in LeFlore County, both males in the 65 or older group.

The other deaths are one in Creek County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Garfield County, one female in the 65 or older age group.; one in Haskell County, one male in the 50-64 age group; one in Kay County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Kingfisher County, one female in the 65 or older age group; three in Lincoln County, two females and one male in the 65 or older age group; two in Oklahoma County, one female in the 36-49 age group and one male in the 65 or older group; two in Rogers County, two males in the 65 or older age group; one in Tulsa County, one female in 65 or older age group.

There are 778 total deaths in the state.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, there have been 855,824 specimens tested for COVID-19, with 790,299 of those testing negative. There have been 4,673 Oklahomans hopsitalized due to COVID-19 issues, with 4,121 of those being discharged.

For more information, visit www.coronavirus.health.ok.gov.