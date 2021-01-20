COVID-19 Oklahoma Update, with two more LeFlore County deaths

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, there are 360,360 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

2,714 is today's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.

There are 48 additional deaths identified to report, including two LeFlore County individuals — a Poteau female in the 65 or older group and a Heavener female in the 50-64 age group.

As for the other deaths, one in Beckham County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Carter County, one female in the 50-64 age group; one in Cherokee County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Choctaw County, one male in the 65 or older age group; two in Cleveland County, two males in the 65 or older age group; one in Coal County, one male in the 65 or older age group; three in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group; one in Cotton County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Custer County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Delaware County, one female in the 65 or older age group; two in Garfield County, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Grady County, one female in the 65 or older age group; three in Kay County, one female in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group; one in McClain County, one female in the 65 or older age group; two in McIntosh County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group; two in Muskogee County, two males in the 65 or older age group; five in Oklahoma County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 65 or older age group; one in Okmulgee County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Osage County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Payne County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Pittsburg County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Pontotoc County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Pottawatomie County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Rogers County, one male in the 36-49 age group; two in Stephens County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Tillman County, one male in the 65 or older age group; seven in Tulsa County, four females in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.

There are 3,085 total deaths in the state.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, there have been 2,989,880 specimens tested for COVID-19, with 2,642,075 of those testing negative. There have been 20,295 Oklahomans hospitalized due to issues from COVID-19.

Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.