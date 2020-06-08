COVID-19 Oklahoma Update (updated with new estimated recoveries number)

As of 11 a.m. Monday, there are 7,205 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There is one additional death; it occurred on June 5 — that being in Tulsa County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

There are 348 total deaths in the state.

As of 7 a.m. Saturday, there have been 223,245 specimens tested for the coronavirus, with 214,598 of those testing negative. As of Monday morning, there have been 1,039 Oklahomans hospitalized for related issues from COVID-19, but 881 of those have been discharged.

LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler said that there have been a total of 6,014 of individuals who have estimated to have recovered as of Monday morning.

COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership.

For more information, visit www.coronavirus.health.ok.gov.