Cowboys had its chances to down Sooners in Saturday’s Bedlam game

HUBBARD'S HUSSLE — Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, center, tries to get away from Oklahoma defenders Curtis Bolton, left, and Tre Norwood, right, as OSU lineman Hunter Anthony watches during Saturday afternoon’s Bedlam game at Owen Field in Norman. Photos by Jason Gray
By: 
Mike Moguin
Sports Correspondent
mwmog68@gmail.com
Monday, November 12, 2018

Oklahoma State finished on the short end of another Bedlam showdown as it lost 48-47 to No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon at Owen Field.
The Cowboys (5-5 overall, 2-5 in Big 12 play) rolled up 640 yards of offense but allowed 702 yards to the Sooners. They also could not make the plays when they needed to the most as they missed their last two conversions, including a two-point try that would have put them ahead by a point with 1:03 left in the game. With the game tied at 41, OSU had the opportunity to take a lead, but a fumble in OU territory recovered by the Sooners (9-1, 6-1) snuffed it out.

Category: