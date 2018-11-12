Cowboys had its chances to down Sooners in Saturday’s Bedlam game

Oklahoma State finished on the short end of another Bedlam showdown as it lost 48-47 to No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon at Owen Field.

The Cowboys (5-5 overall, 2-5 in Big 12 play) rolled up 640 yards of offense but allowed 702 yards to the Sooners. They also could not make the plays when they needed to the most as they missed their last two conversions, including a two-point try that would have put them ahead by a point with 1:03 left in the game. With the game tied at 41, OSU had the opportunity to take a lead, but a fumble in OU territory recovered by the Sooners (9-1, 6-1) snuffed it out.