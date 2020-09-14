Day 1 LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Tournament scores

Top-seeded Whitesboro needed some seventh-inning magic to come back and beat Wister in the 2nd round of the LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Tournament. Below are the Monday scores.

Scores from the PARC:

First round:

Panama 15, Bokoshe 0

Wister 7, Spiro 1

LeFlore 11, Cameron 1

2nd round:

Howe 3, LeFlore 1

Pocola 8, Panama 3

Whitesboro 7, Wister 6

2nd round score from Town Creek Park:

Poteau 4, Heavener 3

Tuesday winner's bracket at Town Creek Park:

Poteau vs. Howe 4 p.m., Pocola vs. Whitesboro 6 p.m., winners 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday loser's bracket at Poteau Area Recreational Complex: Wister vs. Cameron 4 p.m., winner vs. Panama 6 p.m., 6 p.m. winner vs. Poteau-Howe loser 8 p.m.

Heavener vs. Bokoshe, LeFlore vs. Spiro 4 p.m., winners 6 p.m., 6 p.m. winner vs. Pocola-Whitesboro loser 8:30 p.m.