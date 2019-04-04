Day 4 LCT Action Rained Out, Schedule Moved Up a Day; Other Rainouts, Too

Thursday's Day 4 action of the 2019 LeFlore County Baseball Tournament was rained out at Pocola and has been rescheduled for Friday at Poteau High School's Town Creek Park. Panama and Wister will meet in the loser's-bracket semifinal at 3 p.m. Friday, followed by the winner's-bracket final between top-seeded Whitesboro and second-seeded Poteau at 5 p.m. The Panama-Wister winner will meet the Whitesboro-Poteau loser at 7 p.m. in the winner's-bracket finals.

The title game will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in Pocola, with the if-game at 3 p.m.

Thursday's LeFlore County Tournament action wasn't the only casualty of rain. So, too, were other non-LCT baseball games — Smithville at McCurtain, Gans at Bokoshe and Webbers Falls at Keota. None of these games have been rescheduled.