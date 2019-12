December 2019 LeFlore County sports calendar

High school football

Dec. 6

Class 4A championship 1 p.m. University of Central Oklahoma 1 p.m. (Poteau-Wagoner winner vs. Weatherford

High school basketball

Dec. 2

Bokoshe vs. McCurtain

Spiro vs. Pocola

Arkoma vs. Union Christian 4 p.m. girls, 8:30 p.m. boys (Battle on the Border tournament in Arkoma)

Dec. 3

Panama girls vs. Porum 7:10 p.m. (Porum Armstrong Bank Invitational Tournament)

Panama boys vs. Porum 8:30 p.m. (Porum Armstrong Bank Invitational Tournament)

Bokoshe at Keota

Heavener vs. Talihina

Howe vs. Quinton

Pocola at Stigler

Buffalo Valley vs. Smithville

Whitesboro girls vs. Tishomingo 7 p.m., boys vs. Tishomingo 8:30 p.m. (Hartshorne Pick and Shovel Classic)

McCurtain vs. Booneville 4 p.m. girls, 5:30 p.m. boys (Battle on the Border tournament in Arkoma)

Kinta vs. Mountainburg 7 p.m. girls, 8:30 p.m. boys (Battle on the Border tournament in Arkoma)

Dec. 4

Arkoma girls vs. Battiest-Mulberry loser 4 p.m.,

Arkoma boys vs. Battiest-Mulberry loser 5:30 p.m. (with first-round losses), McCurtain girls-Booneville loser vs. Kinta girls-Mountainburg loser 7 p.m., McCurtain boys-Booneville loser vs. Kinta girls-Mountainburg loser 8:30 p.m. (Battle on the Border tournament in Arkoma)

Dec. 5

Arkoma girls vs. Battiest-Mulberry winner 4 p.m.,

Arkoma boys vs. Battiest-Mulberry winner 5:30 p.m. (with a win on Dec. 2 - Battle on the Border tournament in Arkoma)

Panama boys vs. Cave Springs 5:50 p.m. (Porum Armstrong Bank Invitational Tournament)

Panama girls vs. Hulbert 7:10 p.m. (Porum Armstrong Bank Invitational Tournament)

Talihina girls JV vs. Rattan 10 a.m., Talihina boys JV vs. Braggs 11:30 a.m., Wister girls vs. Braggs 1 p.m., Wister boys vs. Eagletown 2:30 p.m., Buffalo Valley girls vs. Red Oak 7 p.m., Buffalo Valley boys vs. Red Oak 8:30 p.m. (Eastern Oklahoma State College High School Tournament)

Cameron at Keota

Talihina at Stigler

McCurtain girls-Booneville winner vs. Kinta girls-Mountainburg winner 7 p.m., McCurtain boys-Booneville winner vs. Kinta girls-Mountainburg winner 8:30 p.m. (Battle on the Border tournament in Arkoma)

Dec. 6-7

Arkoma, Kinta, McCurtain vs. TBD at Battle on the Border tournament in Arkoma

Wister, Talihina JV, Buffalo Valley, Red Oak vs. TBD at Eastern Oklahoma State College High School Tournament

Panama vs. TBD at Porum Armstrong Bank Invitational Tournament

Whitesboro vs. TBD at Hartshorne Pick and Shovel Classic

Dec. 6

Poteau at Heavener

Keota at Crowder

Bokoshe at Gans

Dec. 9

LeFlore girls vs. Poteau JV 6 p.m., Keota girls vs. McCurtain 7:30 p.m. (Nadine Carpenter Classic in LeFlore)

Spiro vs. Panama

Whitesboro vs. Hugo

Dec. 10

Heavener boys JV vs. Gans 3 p.m., LeFlore boys vs. Smithville 4:30 p.m., LeFlore boys JV vs. Crowder 6 p.m., Keota boys vs. McCurtain 7:30 p.m. (Nadine Carpenter Classic in LeFlore)

Howe vs. Pocola

Arkoma vs. Bokoshe

Red Oak vs. Clayton

Dec. 12

Pocola girls vs. Talihina 11 a.m., Pocola boys vs. Broken Bow 12:20 p.m., Howe girls JV vs. Roland 4:20 p.m., Howe boys vs. Luther 5:40 p.m., Talihina boys vs. Rattan 8:20 p.m. (Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament in Talihina)

Girls second round and consolation semifinals of Nadine Carpenter Classic in LeFlore

Arkoma vs. Whitesboro

Howe vs. Fort Smith-Northside 7 p.m. (Fort Smith Nike Tournament of Champions)

Dec. 13

Howe vs. Van Buren or Classen 4 p.m. or 7 p.m. (Fort Smith Nike Tournament of Champions)

Boys second round and consolation semifinals of Nadine Carpenter Classic in LeFlore

Second round and consolation semifinals of Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament in Talihina

Arkoma vs. Wister

Buffalo Valley at Braggs

Dec. 14

Championship round of Nadine Carpenter Classic in LeFlore

Championhip round of Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament in Talihina

Howe vs. TBD (Fort Smith Nike Tournament of Champions)

Dec. 9-14

Heavener, Kinta at First National Bank Classic in McAlester

Dec. 12-14

Poteau, Spiro at Wilburton Tournament

Cameron, Bokoshe, Red Oak at Indianola Tournament

Dec. 16

Howe at Panama

Wister vs. Kinta

Buffalo Valley at Panola

Dec. 17

Poteau vs. Roland boys 6:30 p.m., girls 8 p.m. (homecoming)

Heavener vs. Wister boys 6:30 p.m., girls 8 p.m. (homecoming)

Panama vs. Stigler

LeFlore vs. Pittsburg

Pocola vs. Wilburton

Spiro vs. Muldrow

Talihina vs. Wright City

Whitesboro vs. Moyers

Cameron at Cave Springs

Arkoma vs. Union Christian Academy

Bokoshe vs. Braggs

Keota vs. McCurtain

Dec. 19

Poteau at Spiro

Howe vs. LeFlore boys 6:30 p.m., girls 8 p.m. (homecoming)

Pocola vs. Quinton

Panama at Panola

Cameron vs. Arkoma

Wister at Whitesboro

Bokoshe vs. Cave Springs

Keota vs. Canadian

Red Oak at Roff

Kinta at Stuart

Dec. 26-28

Heavener at Alma Airedale Tournament

Arkoma at Bill Frye Tournament in Mansfield, Ark.

Note: Unless otherwise noted, non-tournament game times are 6:30 p.m. for girls and 8 p.m. for boys

High school wrestling

Dec. 13-14

Poteau at Van Buren Dual Tournament/Poteau Border Brawl

Dec. 19

Poteau vs. Northside/Southside 6 p.m.

Junior high wrestling

Dec. 13-14

Poteau Border Brawl

Dec. 19

Poteau vs. Northside/Southside 6 p.m.

Dec. 20

Poteau at Vian Dual tournament

Junior high basketball

Dec. 2

Talihina vs. Wilburton 4:30 p.m.

Wister vs. Buffalo Valley 4 p.m.

Bokoshe vs. McCurtain 4:30 p.m.

Shady Point vs. Albion 4 p.m.

Howe vs. Panama

Hodgen vs. Acorn 5 p.m.

Dec. 3

Bokoshe at Keota 4:30 p.m.

Wister vs. Albion 4 p.m.

Dec. 5

Cameron at Keota 4 p.m.

Talihina at Antlers 4:30 p.m.

Shady Point vs. Fanshawe 4 p.m.

LeFlore vs. Howe 5 p.m.

Dec. 2-5

Pansy Kidd Middle School, Spiro eighth grade at Sallisaw Tournament

Dec. 9

PKMS seventh, eighth grade at Wilburton 4:30 p.m.

Spiro seventh, eighth grade at Pocola 4:30 p.m.

Talihina at Hartshorne 4:30 p.m.

Howe vs. Brushy 5 p.m.

Dec. 10

Talihina vs. Howe 4:30 p.m.

Whitesboro vs. Buffalo Valley 4 p.m.

Spiro sixth grade at Heavener 4:30 p.m.

Arkoma vs. Bokoshe 4:30 p.m.

Shady Point vs. Peavine 5 p.m.

Wister at Panola 4 p.m.

Dec. 12

PKMS vs. Muldrow 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo Valley at Clayton 6 p.m.

Pocola vs. Shady Point 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 13

Arkoma vs. Wister 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 16

PKMS girls at Roland 4:30 p.m.

PKMS boys vs. Roland 4:30 p.m.

Spiro sixth grade at Muldrow 4 p.m.

Cameron vs. Fanshawe 4 p.m.

Spiro seventh, eighth grade vs. Muldrow 4:30 p.m.

Talihina vs. Pocola 4:30 p.m.

Shady Point vs. Monroe 5 p.m.

Hodgen vs. Panama 4 p.m.

Dec. 17

Pocola vs. Hodgen 4 p.m.

Arkoma vs. Union Christian Academy 4:30 p.m.

LeFlore at Monroe 4 p.m.

Dec. 19

PKMS vs. Zion 4 p.m.

Cameron vs. Arkoma 4 p.m.

Howe vs. LeFlore 4 p.m.

Talihina at Hodgen 4 p.m.

Shady Point vs. Pocola 5:30 p.m.

Other notable events

Dec. 2-6

Monroe third-sixth grade basketball tournament

Dec. 9-13

Fanshawe third-sixth grade basketball tournament