Delayed tax filing deadline boosts gross receipts

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gross Receipts to the Treasury jumped by more than 25 percent in July due primarily to the delayed income tax filing deadline, State Treasurer Randy McDaniel announced on Wednesday.

July receipts from all sources total $1.43 billion and exceed collections from July 2019 by $306.1 million, or 27.2 percent. It marks only the second time in six months that total receipts have topped those of the prior year.

“While July collections were strong, a different picture emerges when taking into account the delay of income tax filing,” McDaniel said. “The details show the positive bottom line is concealing some less than favorable developments.”

With the income tax filing deadline moved to July 15, gross income tax collections were up by $360.5 million, or 106.3 percent, from the prior July. However, the increase failed to entirely offset the reduction of $414.4 million in income tax collections from April by $53.8 million.

July collections from the gross-production tax on oil and gas extraction, totaled $22.9 million, down by $57.8 million, or 71.6 percent, compared to the same month of last year. The latest employment data show the state has shed 16,100 oil field jobs in the past year as prices and demand have fallen.

Sales tax receipts rose by a modest one percent in July, generating $421.5 million and reflecting an increase of $4.1 million from July of last year. Motor vehicle collections contracted slightly in July, down by just less than a percent over the year.

Since the start of the national recession, cumulative Gross Receipts to the Treasury are down by $411.8 million, or 5.9 percent, compared to the same six months of 2019. Twelve-month collections, an indicator of economic performance over a one-year period, are down by 2.8 percent with all major revenue streams except corporate income tax and use tax showing a pullback.