Democrat voter registrations decrease; all others increase

Registered Democrat voters have dropped in LeFlore County while Republicans, Independents and Libertarians all posted increases in voter registration, statistics released Thursday by the Oklahoma State Election Board show.

General election early voting continues 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the county Election Board. All polling locations then will open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 6.

As of Nov. 1, 2018, the state Election Board reported Democrats continue to rank highest in registered voters in the county at 13,861. Republicans were 8,987 followed by Independents at 4,209 and Libertarians at 62 voters. At total, the county has 27,119 registered voters. .

The 2017 voter registration numbers for the county released in January of that year showed a higher number of registered Democrats at 15,878 and 8,047 Republicans. At that time, there were 4,158 Independents and 23 Libertarians.

Over the year, Democrat numbers decreased by 2,017. Republicans increased by 940, Independents by 51 and Libertarians by 39.

A longer version of this story will publish in our print edition.